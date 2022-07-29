Best Ways to Catch Walleyes in Minnesota in Late July

We have reached the dogs days of summer but that doesn't mean the walleyes have stop biting. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says if you are looking for walleyes the best bet is to focus on the more traditional walleye lakes that simply have better numbers of walleyes. Schmitt says the small bowl shaped lakes have probably given up the majority of the walleyes they are going to until this fall. He says some deeper structure fish that have moved off the shorelines with the bait fish moving away from shorelines too.

Get our free mobile app

Schmitt says he's still fishing the weed lines because of the creature habitat which is the majority of the stuff in Central Minnesota lakes. He says there's always something happening in those weeds. Schmitt says when it comes to walleyes you have take what you can get and move a lot. He says he continues to look for panfish and be flexible to catch anything that happens to be biting that day. Schmitt says in the evening hours crappies tend to set up on the weeds and blue gills can also be found there too. He says a gravel bottom or a lake with bigger rocks can be good spots to find blue gills.

Schmitt says this time of year people are using bigger minnows on a jig or Lindy rig and are fishing a deeper structure for walleyes. Other presentation options include jigging raps and shiver minnows and more tradition baits. He says this time of year it's kind of like anything goes because there are so many different approaches that can work.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.