Sauk Rapids Man Accused of Statutory Rape

FOLEY -- A Sauk Rapids man is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct after allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

According to the charges filed in Benton County District Court, 19-year-old Daniel Nguyen was having a sexual relationship with the girl despite knowing she was only 13 years old. The girl was found at Nguyen's residence after she ran away from home.

According to court records, the family discovered the relationship from evidence on the girl's phone. The victim admitted to the sexual contact during a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center.

Nguyen also allegedly admitted to the sexual intercourse when he was interviewed by police.

Nguyen is charged with felony 1st and 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 21st.

