Twins Winter Caravan Tonight in St. Cloud…It’s a Sell Out

The Twins Winter Caravan returns to St. Cloud for the first time since 2019 when the group shows up at Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud tonight. The event begins at 7:00 p.m., doors open at 5:30. The event is sold out, which means tickets will NOT be sold at the door.

Current Twins players on this leg of the Caravan include 3rd baseman Jose Miranda and utility player Nick Gordon. Former Twin and current broadcaster Dan Gladden will be here along with 1st base coach Tommy Watkins. Kris Atteberry from the Twins Radio Network will be the emcee.

The event will include a highlight video, a short program, a question and answer session and an autograph session. A ballpark style meal will be served courtesy of Short Stop Custom Catering. All the proceeds of the event go to benefit St. Cloud Area youth baseball and softball.