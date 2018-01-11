Twins Winter Caravan Coming to St. Cloud January 22

The Twins Winter Caravan will be stopping in St. Cloud Monday January 22. Outfielder Eddie Rosario, starting pitcher Jose Berrios and General Manager Thad Levine will be making the trip. The emcee of the event will be Twins TV Voice Dick Bremer. Mascot TC Bear will also be at the there along with Rox Field Manager and former Twin, Al Newman. A program begins at 6:30 with doors opening at Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud at 5pm.

Attendees will receive a ballpark style meal courtesy of Custom Catering by Shortstop and will have an opportunity to ask questions and get autographs. (one item only, please).

Tickets are $6 for adults with kids 5 and under getting in free with a kids ticket. Advance tickets are only available at the Townsquare Media studios at 640 Lincoln Ave SE in St. Cloud. Tickets will be made available at the door starting at 5pm January 22 if we do not sell out before hand.