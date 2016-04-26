Twins Win On Walk-Off Home Run

The Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 Monday night at Target Field on a walk-off home run from Oswaldo Arcia. The game-winning hit was Arcia's third of the season in only ten games played.

Minnesota trailed 2-0 early but tied the game on a Brian Dozier 2-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning, followed by an RBI single from Miguel Sano that gave the Twins a 3-2 lead.

Cleveland catcher Yan Gomes' solo home run in the top of the eighth inning tied the game and set the stage for Arcia's heroics.

The Twins host the Indians again Tuesday night at Target Field. Ricky Nolasco will take the mound for the Twins against Cody Anderson. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 on WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30.