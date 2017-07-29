Twins Win In Garcia’s Debut

OAKLAND - The Minnesota Twins ended a 4-game losing streak and won Jaime Garcia's first start in a Twins uniform 6-3 over the Oakland Athletics.

Garcia, whom the Twins traded for from Atlanta, lasted 6 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on eight hits and struck out seven.

For Minnesota it was the bottom of the batting order that did most of the damage against the A's. The seven, eight, nine batters, Zach Granite , Ehire Adrianza and Jason Castro all finished with two hits and one run scored. Castro also added two RBI's.

Brandon Kintzler earned his 28th save of the season for the Twins.