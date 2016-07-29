Twins Top Orioles Thursday In Make-Up Game

The Minnesota Twins topped the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 Thursday night at Target Field. The game was rescheduled from May 9th due to a rainout.

Kyle Gibson posted a second straight quality start for the Twins, lasting six innings and allowed just two runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Rookie Max Kepler paced the Minnesota offense with a pair of hits, including a home run, while also scoring two runs and registering two runs batted in.

The Twins host the White Sox Friday night at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.