Twins Top Jays Monday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 Monday night in the opening game of a three-game series. The Twins are now 45-53 on the season and trail Cleveland by 8.5 games in the American League Central division.

The Twins got home runs in the game from Logan Morrison and Max Kepler, while Joe Mauer and Mitch Garver each added three hits apiece. Adalberto Mejia made his second start of the season for the Twins, lasting 5.1 innings while allowing just one run on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Minnesota plays at Toronto again Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:07 on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30.