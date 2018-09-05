Twins Pitching Strategy Fails In Latest Loss

The Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 Tuesday night in Texas. The Twins have now lost nine of their past 11 games to fall to 63-75 on the season.

Minnesota employed an "opener/primary pitcher" strategy for the second time this season, with a relief pitcher starting the game, and a "primary" pitcher entering later.

Trevor May was the "opener" Tuesday, lasting only one inning while allowing four runs and taking the loss. Kohl Stewart followed with five shutout innings.

The Twins managed just five hits in the loss, including a pair of hits from Robbie Grossman and a home run from Jorge Polanco.

The Twins and Astros will wrap up their series Wednesday night in Houston. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.