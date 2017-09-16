Twins Lose to Blue Jays

MINNEAPOLIS - The Toronto Blue Jays came from behind to beat the Minnesota Twins Friday night at Target Field.

After a Brian Dozier solo home-run in the bottom of the 5th inning, the Twins found themselves up 3-1. Toronto would score the next 3 runs with one in the sixth and two in the seventh to go up 4-3.

Twins starter, Bartolo Colon , lasted six innings giving up four runs, on five hits.

Minnesota holds a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels for the final wild-card spot.