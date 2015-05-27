Twins Inch Closer To First Place With Win Tuesday

The Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 at Target Field Tuesday night to move to within one game of first place Kansas City. The Twins are now 27-18 on the season.

Mike Pelfrey picked up his fourth win of the season, lasting seven innings while allowing just one run on five hits and one walk. Glen Perkins picked up his MLB-best 17th save in relief.

The Twins scored both of their runs in the first inning, with the first run coming on a Trevor Plouffe RBI double, then the second coming on a Kurt Suzuki RBI double.

Minnesota looks to complete the sweep of their series with the Red Sox Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 PM on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 AM.