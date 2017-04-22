Twins Get Much Needed Win Against Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS - Eddie Rosario hit a 3-run home run in the 6th inning to the give the Minnesota Twins a 6-3 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers.

After starting the season strong, the Twins had lost 4 straight before Fridays win.

Early on it looked as if Detroit was going to send Minnesota to their 5th straight loss. The Tigers made the score 3-0 midway through the 6th inning after James McCann hit a home run to left center off of Twins pitcher Hector Santiago.

Entering the 6th inning Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander had yet to give up a hit. Verlander walked the 1st three batters he faced in the 6th before giving up his first hit of the evening to Robbie Grossman that drove in Max Kepler and Miguel Sano .

Verlander was pulled after giving up the hit to Grossman.

The inning got worse for Detroit when Twins hitter Jorge Polanco singled and drove in Joe Mauer tying the game at 3-3.

Just one batter later Eddie Rosario broke the deadlock with a 3-run bomb to put the Twins up 6-3.

Twins closer Brandon Kintzler earned his 4th save of the year.