KANSAS CITY, KS — The Kansas City Royals took on the Minnesota Twins last (Friday) night in Kansas.

Minnesota fell 4-3 to the Royals.

Royals catcher, Salvador Perez had an RBI triple in the eighth inning. Perez also scored the go-ahead run on Omar Infante’s sacrifice fly.

The Twins face Kansas City again this (Saturday) evening at 5:30 p.m. Tune into AM 1240 WJON for full coverage of tonight’s game.