Twins Erase Big Deficit To Beat Texas Sunday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 Sunday afternoon at Target Field. The Twins trailed the game 5-0 after the first inning, but rallied for the win.

Minnesota got within a run with a four-run bottom of the second inning, with Brian Dozier and Max Kepler each supplying two-run home runs off of Rangers starter Nick Martinez.

Eddie Rosario's solo home run tied the game in the bottom of the third inning, and the Twins took the lead on Robbie Grossman's single to score Eduardo Escobar.

The Twins will host the Milwaukee Brewers Monday night at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON.