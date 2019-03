MINNEAPOLIS--The Minnesota Twins took on the Los Angeles Angels yesterday (Saturday) afternoon.

The Twins beat the Angels 6-4 giving Minnesota their second consecutive victory of the season.

Oswaldo Arcia and Byung Ho Park homered in the eighth inning and Trevor Plouffe had three hits and also homered for the Twins at Target Field.

Minnesota will take on Los Angeles again this (Sunday) afternoon at 1:10 p.m. Tune into AM 1240 WJON for full coverage of the game.