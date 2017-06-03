Twins Continue Road Dominance

ANAHEIM - A strong start from Kyle Gibson and three home-runs helped the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-5 Friday evening.

Gibson went 5 2/3 innings giving up six two runs on six hits with six strike-outs.

Joe Mauer, Robbie Grossman and Max Kepler all hit 2-run home-runs early in the game to put the Twins up 6-0.

Miguel Sano extended the lead to 7-0 when he drove in Grossman in the 5th inning.

Mauer had his best day of the season at the plate finishing with four hits, three RBI's and one run. His .294 batting average is his best since 2013.

Minnesota is now 16-5 on the road this season.