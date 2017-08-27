Twins Comeback Falls Short

TORONTO - The Minnesota Twins rallied but fell short and lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 Saturday afternoon.

Minnesota was down 8-3 in the bottom of the eight when Max Kepler smashed a grand slam pulling the Twins within just one run. In the top of the eighth Toronto answered right back with a couple runs of their own and extended the lead to 10-7.

In the top of ninth Minnesota pulled within one again only to see Joe Mauer ground into a double play and Jorge Polanco ground out to end the contest.

Twins starter Dillon Gee took the loss on the day. He lasted just four innings, giving up four runs on hits.

Kepler led the team with four RBI's.