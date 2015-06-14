Twins Call Up Top Prospect Buxton

The Minnesota Twins are hoping the addition of top prospect Byron Buxton can jump start a team that has struggled in nearly every phase of the game this month.

The 21-year-old outfielder was the second overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft and has been considered one of the top-three prospects in all of baseball ever since.

Buxton has shown the ability to be a "five tool player", meaning he has exceptional skills in batting for average, batting for power, baserunning, arm strength, and defensive prowess.

The call-up comes at a good time as Torii Hunter will serve a suspension for his on-field tirade earlier this week. It has also been announced that outfielder Aaron Hicks will be placed on the disabled list with an arm injury.

Buxton was batting .283 at AA Chattanooga with six home runs and 20 stolen bases in 59 games.

The Twins have lost five straight games and seven of their past eight. Buxton will make his Major League debut today in Texas at 2:05 p.m.