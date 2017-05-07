Twins Blasted By Red Sox

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins lost 11-1 to the Boston Red Sox at Target Field Saturday afternoon.

Nick Tepesch go the start for the Twins. In the second inning Tepesch had one runner on first with two outs when he got Boston 3rd basemen Josh Rutledge to ground to Jorge Polanco . Polanco lost control of the ball after fielding , and committed an error.

The Red Sox would take advantage of the Twins error and tack on 7 unearned runs in the eighth inning.

Thhe Twins one run came on Robbie Grossman's 2nd home run on the season.