Twins Blast Padres With Home Run Barrage

The Minnesota Twins beat the San Diego Padres 16-0 Tuesday night at Target Field. The Twins hit seven home runs in the win.

Minnesota hit a home run in each of the first seven innings, which is a Major League Baseball record. Brian Dozier hit a solo home run in the first inning, Jorge Polanco went deep for a pair of runs in the second and Jason Castro put a two-run home run over the fence in the third.

Eddie Rosario continued the parade around the bases in the fourth inning with a two-run longball before Castro hit his second dinger of the game in the fifth. Eduardo Escobar continued the barrage with a solo shot in the sixth and Kennys Vargas' three-run homer capped the scoring.

Kyle Gibson earned the win with six scoreless innings of work, allowing just four hits while striking out six. Gibson is 4-0 in his last five starts and has allowed just five runs in 32.2 innings with 26 strikeouts and two walks allowed during that stretch.

The Twins will host the Padres again Wednesday night at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON.