Twins Beat Royals, Avoid Being Swept in Weekend Series

KANSAS CITY, MO -- The Minnesota Twins avoided being swept in the weekend series with a win over the Royals on Sunday.

Despite a slow start at the plate, Minnesota's strong pitching kept them in the game. Neither team scored in the first two innings. The Twins took a 1-0 lead in the third which they did not extend to 2-0 until the sixth. A big seventh inning opened up some breathing room for Minnesota. Kansas City did not earn their first run until the bottom of the ninth and was unable to overcome the deficit, giving the Twins a 6-2 win.

Luis Arráez led the way for Minnesota with three runs. Jorge Polanco and Trevor Larnach each tallied two RBIs. Kenta Maeda threw 10 strikeouts and allowed two hits and no runs through six innings.

The Twins improve to 34-48 and the Royals fall to 35-48. Minnesota will return home on Monday to host the Chicago White Sox. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

