Twins Beat Boston Again Wednesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Wednesday night at Target Field. The Twins have now won back-to-back games against one the American League's best teams.

Lance Lynn continued to rebound from his disastrous 0-3 stretch in April, in which he posted an 8.37 ERA, with five innings of solid work. Lynn allowed just one unearned run on three hits, although he did walk five batters.

The former Cardinal is now 5-2 with a 2.88 ERA since the start of May.

Max Kepler slugged a two-run home run off of Boston starter David Price in the fourth inning to give the Twins a 3-1 lead that they would not relinquish. Robbie Grossman also homered for the Twins in the first inning.

Minnesota will look to complete a sweep of the Sox Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:10 on AM 1240 WJON.