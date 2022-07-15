Travel Advisory: Expect Delays on Highway 10 North of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Driver's heading north this weekend may want to take off a little earlier.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 10 is reduced to one lane in each direction north of Highway 15 in Sartell/Sauk Rapids for a bridge project west of County Road 33.

Drivers are expect to see significant delays and back-ups during the busy rush hour times. You're asked to find an alternate route if possible.

MnDOT says the delays will most likely be seen on eastbound Highway 10 through this area on Sunday, when travelers return home.