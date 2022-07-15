What Would You Put In A Basket To Welcome Someone To Minnesota?
If you were going to welcome someone to Minnesota with a gift basket, what would you put in it? We asked you what you thought would be representative of a welcoming 'Minnesota Nice' basket, and here are some of the things you said we should definitely include.
SPAM
Since SPAM is a Minnesota product and is used around the world, what kind of Minnesota Nice would we be if we didn't include some SPAM? If you know the person's tastes, remember that SPAM isn't just SPAM anymore. It comes in a variety of flavors, so you're sure to find a SPAM product that welcomes your guest to our great state.
FLANNEL
There's never a bad day for a good ole' flannel shirt. It might be 90 degree's in the morning, but if you're out on the lake, or sitting around a campfire at night, you just might need to grab a comfy flannel for a bit of Minnesota warmth.
WILD RICE
It would be better for us to make our guest a crockpot of wild rice soup, but if it's going in a basket, just the wild rice from Minnesota will do.
BUG SPRAY
Nothing says welcome to Minnesota, more than an attack of hungry mosquitos as soon as you set foot off the plane. That's why every good friend should include some bug spray in a Minnesota gift basket; It's definitely going to get used.
POP-UP TOASTER
The original toaster was created in Scotland, but Minnesota owns the much more useful Pop-Up Toaster. Charles P. Strite was working at a factory in Minneapolis when he created the first Pop-up toaster. Every Minnesotan should have one. (Just make sure you tell them to unplug it after every use).
BEER
It probably doesn't matter what beer you get them, as long as it's proudly brewed here in Minnesota.
HOMEMADE BREAD
Whether you make banana bread, blueberry muffins, or zucchini bread, everyone should have a homemade loaf in their Minnesota Gift Basket.
