Legion Baseball Update – July 16th, 2022

LOCAL LEGION BASEBALL ROUND UP

LITTLE FALLS POST #46 4 FOLEY POST #298 3

(Thursday July 14th)

The Little Falls Legion defeated their Sub-State Rivals the Foley Legion, backed by seven hits on a walk off in the eighth inning. Ben Kropik started on the mound for Little Falls, he threw one inning, have up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Beau Thoma threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. George Moore threw two innings, he recorded three strikeouts. Will Czech threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Collin Kray threw two innings to close it out and to earn the win, he recorded a strikeout.

The Little Falls offense was led by Owen Bode, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Beau Thoma went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he drove in the winning run with a single. Lawrence Fillippi went 1-1, he earned three walks, he scored two runs including the winning run. Riley Czech went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Zach Gwost went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Matt Fillippi went 1-for-3 with a walk, George Moore earned a walk and he scored a run and David Kicker earned a walk.

The Foley Legion starting pitcher was Gavin Owen, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Mitchell Foss threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Aiden Micholski, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Trey Emmerich earned two walks, was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Mitchell Foss had a sacrifice bunt.

Monday July 11th

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS POST #381/453 10 DC POST #209 0

Tuesday July 12th

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST #76 12 ANNANDALE POST#323 5

SARTELL POST #277 7 BECKER POST#193 0

TRI-TOWN POST#375 7 ALBANY POST #482 1

FOLEY POST #298 8 SAUK RAPIDS Post #254 2

Thursday July 14th

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST #76 MONTICELLO POST#260

SARTELL POST #277 8 ST. CLOUD 76ers Post #76 5

HOWARD LAKE POST #145 11 EVW POST #381/453 3

TRI TOWN POST #375 6 NLS POST #545/537 1

SUB STATE #12 TOURNAMENT

Starts next week co-hosted by Sartell and Cold Spring

Teams:

Little Falls

Sartell

St. Cloud Chutes

Foley

Cold Spring

Sauk Rapids

St. Augusta

St. Cloud 76ers