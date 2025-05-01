Trapshooting Event For a Cause Happening This Weekend

The Annual Alex Vogel Memorial Trapshooting Tournament and Fun Shoot will take place Saturday May 3rd, 2025 at Del-Tone Shooting Range. The event is put on by the Anvil Foundation in honor of Alex Vogel.

photo courtesy of Paul Fiereck

Shooting starts at 8:15am with the youth shoot for grades 7-12. Many area schools will participate including Sauk Rapids-Rice. Storm head coach Paul Fiereck joined me on WJON. He says it is a fundraising program with a scholarship opportunity. He says it is a great opportunity to see other teams and get accustomed to tournament play. Concessions will be sold all day.

ANVIL Foundation was founded to support youth in the areas of trapshooting, music and academics. A silent auction will take place from 9:30am to 2:30pm. The adult shoot will take place starting at 2pm where adults, family and friends can shoot.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Paul, it is available below.