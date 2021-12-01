Train Hits Car Off Highway 10

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman escaped injury after her car left Highway 10 and came to rest on the railroad tracks early Wednesday morning.

Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Kiyanah Kalla was driving east on Highway 10 at about 4:00 a.m. when she swerved to avoid what she thought was an animal in the road.

Her car landed on the railroad tracks near 45th Avenue Southeast.

Kalla and her dog were able to exit the vehicle before a train came and hit the car.

The sheriff's office does not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.

