MnDOT Once Again Asking Minnesotans to Help Name 8 Snowplows

ST. PAUL -- Minnesotans are once again asked to get creative as MnDOT kicks off it's second annual "Name a Snowplow" contest.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says because of last year's success, they are inviting you to again help name another eight snowplows within their fleet (one for each of their districts).

MnDot says each person can submit up to three names, each submission is limited to 30 characters, and any politically inspired names or names including profanity will not be considered.

Submission will be accepted through December 15th and a group of finalists will be announced in January.

Last year's winning names included:

Plowy McPlowFace (Metro District)

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya (District 4)

Duck Duck Orange Truck (District 1)

Plow Bunyan (District 2)

Snowbi Wan Kenobi (District 6)

F. Salt Fitzgerald (District 7)

Darth Blader (District 3)

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow (District 8)