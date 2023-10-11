Tradition In Mpls, Beloved Holiday Festival Suddenly Cancelled
Some events are a tradition for some people or families. You know how it is, you grew up going to it every year. You plan for it, you make arrangements in advance. That's when it's tough to deal with it if it ever comes to an end.
But unfortunately that is just what's happened. A tradition that began in 1992 as a Downtown Minneapolis Holiday event, then became a much beloved tradition, has been cancelled. "Holidazzle" will not happen in 2023.
The Holidazzle website describes the event:
A Minneapolis downtown holid,ay tradition that creates a community gathering place and holiday destination for people of all ages to come together and celebrate winter.
The "Holidazzle" featured multiple nights of parades, drew an average of 400,000 people and has become a popular event. But it's been announced that Holidazzle 2023 has been cancelled. According to the Holidazzle website:
Holidazzle is hibernating in 2023. This is a one-season decision that does not impact plans for the 2024 Holidazzle.
The Holidazzle website is asking for your help: We need your help! In order to make the Holidazzle experience even bigger and better, we need to hear from YOU! Share your favorite Holidazzle experiences with us and let us know what you would like to see at Loring Park in the future! Visit the website to share your thoughts.
From last years event:
