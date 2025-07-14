TOWN BALL ROUND UP

(Thursday, Friday, Saturday @ Sunday)

REGAL EAGLES 17 RAYMOND ROCKETS 16

(Thursday July 10th)

The Eagles defeated their rivals the Rockets, they out hit them seventeen to fifteen, including two home runs, two triples and a double. Luke Knutson threw two innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Brandon Carlson threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Chi Schneider threw 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he had strikeout and Brandon Wedel threw one inning, he retired three batters.

Their offense was led by Brayden Skindelien went 4-for-6 with a home run, two triples for five RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Jordan Wosmek went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Grant Paffrath went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Gabe Rohman went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs and J. Beier went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored run. Nate Meyer went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Chi Schneider went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two walks and he scored four runs. Brandon Carlson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Bennet Schultz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Luke Knutson had a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Kemen scored a run.

For the Rockets John Sawatzky threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, two walks and he had five strikeouts. Isaac Call threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, and five strikeouts. Zach Nelson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Isaac Call went 4-for-6 with a triple and a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Brett Swanson went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Tyler Steen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Mike Jeseritz went 1-for-6 for two RBIs and Payton Sterkowitz went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and a walk. Esau Nelson went 1-for-6 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs and Noah Kloss went 2-for-4 with two walks and he scored a run. Caleb Ditmarson went 1-for-4, with a stolen base, a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored four runs and John Sawatzky went 1-for-4 with two walks and he scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Chargers, they each collected four hits, Scott Lieser threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had four strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw three innings, had two strikeouts. Jaylen Arceneau threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout and Brady Goebel threw two innings, he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kurt Schlangen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jaylen Arceneau went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Zach Moritz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau had a RBI, a walk and he scored a run, Carter Thelen had a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a run and Brady Goebel had two walks.

For the Chargers Eric Schoenberg threw one inning, he retired three batters and Anthony Reverman threw one inning, he had a strikeout. Ben Welle threw two innings, he had a walk and Austin Schoenberg threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout. R.Nelson threw one inning he had a strikeout and Carter Tschida gave up two hits, one run and two walks. R. Nelson threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he had a strikeout. Dylan Gertken threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he had a strikeout.

Sam Reiland went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and Ethan Meyer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Jack Tschida went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

(FRIDAY JULY 11th)

KIMBALL EXPRESS 10 WATKINS CLIPPERS 6

The Express defeated their rivals the Clippers, they out hit them twelve to seven, including seven doubles and two home runs. Veteran righty Ben Johnson threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Joe Hess threw two innings, he gave up four runs, five walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Friesen went 2-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Tommy Friesen went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, walk and he scored two runs. Ben Johnson went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Austin Ruehle went 1-for-6 with a double. Joe Hess went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run, Schuggs Hanan had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brian Marquardt had a walk and he scored a run.

For the Clippers Carson Geislinger threw three innings, he gave up three hits, five runs and three walks. Landon Neiman threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and two walks and Lee Dziengel threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Gavin Mathies, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Danny Berg went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4. Heath Kramer went 1-for-4 and Matt Geislinger had a RBI and a walk. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-1 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch and. Carson Geislinger was hit twice by a pitch and Myles Dziengel was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Lee Dziengel and Jack Maile both had a walk and each scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 8 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3

The Rockies defeated the Black Sox, they were out hit ten to nine, they were aided by eight walks. Hunter Fuchs threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he had two strikeouts. No. 6 threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout. Peyton Stovker threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by player/manager David Jonas went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs, a walk and he scored a two runs, Sam Nistler went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Brady Weber went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Jake Brinker went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk. Blake Tylutki had a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brady Leverington went 1-for-4 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 1-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run, Tyler Geislinger had a walk and he scored a run and Brady Linn had a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

For the Black Sox Andrew Kerzman threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he had two strikeouts. Bryce Stalboerger threw two innings, gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Jadin Norby threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Bryan Benson thew one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Matt Johnson, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and a stolen base and Bryan Benson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a walk. Dominic Ritter went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Nate Winter went 2-for-2. Ryan Liebrenz went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base and he had a walk and Ben Mettenburg went 1-for-4. Brady Hoppe had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, and Jake Braegelmann had a walk.

(SATURDAY JULY 12th)

STOCKMAN IRISH 8 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 0

The Irish defeated the Springers, they out hit them thirteen to two. Ben King threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kelly Johnson, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Matt Odom went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Brody Paulson went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and a walk and Sam VanFleet went 1-for-3 for a RBI. B. Russell went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Nick Friedges went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

For the Springers Zach Femrite threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Drew Bulson and Drew VanLoy both went 1-for-3, Brad Olson and Mason Primus both had a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 13 WINGERS 3

The Springers defeated the Wingers, they out hit them eleven to six, Jack Arnold threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored thee runs. Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Brady Klehr went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs and Brady Schafer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Paul Dorr went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Nolan VanLoy went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3 with a walk, C. Heying had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Jeron Terres had a walk and he scored a run.

No. 6 threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts. No. 27 threw one inning, he gave up one hit, five runs, four walks and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by No. 23 went 1-for-2 for a RBI and two walks and No. 5 had a RBI and he scored a run. No. 33 went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and No. 29 went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. No. 49 went 2-for-3 and No. 16 went 1-for-3.

ELROSA SAINTS 18 MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 0

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Grovers, they out hit them nine to four, they were aided by fourteen walks. Riley Meyer threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ethan Mueller, went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Will VanBeck went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Casey Lenarz went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Jackson Peter went 1-for-1 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Torri Johnson had a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Peyton Winter had a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavin Kampsen had a RBI and he scored a run and Peyton VanBeck had a RBI. Luke Dingmann scored a run, Jacob Waltz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Wyatt Steffenson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Hayden Sobiech had a RBI and he scored a run, Andrew Reeler, Ashton Dingmann and Luke Illies all scored a run.

For the Grovers Carson Theiler threw 2/3 inning, gave up two hits, ten runs and seven walks and Tyler Nathe threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit and a walk. Isaak Weichman threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, five walks and he had four strikeouts. Joe Schwinghammer threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Josh Olmscheid went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, Carson Theiler went 1-for-3 and Tyler Nathe went 1-for-1.

SARTELL MUSKIES 13 HINCKLEY KNIGHTS 11

The Muskies defeated their Eastern Minny League foe the Knights, they out hit them sixteen to fourteen, including five doubles and one home run. Brett Schlangen threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he had one strikeout. Isaac Schroers threw one inning, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Ethan Carlson threw four innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he had a strikeout. John Schumer threw one inning, he gave up a run and Levi Lampert threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Andrew Deters went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored four runs. Cody Partch went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-5 for three RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs. Levi Lampert went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Gavin Schulte went 1-for-5 for three RBIs and a walk. Wes Johnson went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Jake Gruebele went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

For the Knights Ethan Asgard threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and three walks. Cody Gustafson threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he had a strikeout and Bryce Hipp threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Sam Haugen threw one inning, he gave up four hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Bryce Erickson, he went 3-for-6 for two RBIs, Sam Haugen went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. TJ. Johnson went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs and Everett Ausmus went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Isaiah Hasz went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Cory Schmidt went 2-for-6 and he scored two runs and Caleb Haugen went 1-for-6 with a double and he scored two runs.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2

The Lakers defeated their foe the Rockies, they out hit them six to five, Tori Olmscheid threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he had three strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he had a strikeout. Sam Hopfer threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Trent Wendlandt, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Leyton Fuchs went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Noah Olmscheid went 2-for-5 with a with a stolen base. Noah Stalboerger went 1-for-4 and Owen Brick went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Grant Ludwig scored a run, Isaac Lieser, Matt Lieser, Tori Olmscheid and Sam Hopfer all had a walk.

For the Rockies Evan Acheson threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tyler Lardy threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had a strikeout. Brady Linn threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he had four strikeouts.

David Jonas went 1-for-3 with a double, for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Brady Weber went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Brady Linn went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Brady Levignton went 1-for-4. Jake Brinker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jordan Neu had a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 13 BEMIDJI BLUE OX 4

The Skis defeated thier regional rivals the Blue Ox, they out hit them fourteen to eight, including four home runs and a triple. Jake Kapphahn threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Matt Filippi threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Riley Czech threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Riley Czech went 3-for-4 with two home runs for seven RBIs. Beau Thoma went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he scored three runs. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-2 with a home run for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Collin Kray went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and Collin Eckman went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Filippi went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Dusty Parker went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Baier went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs.

For Bemidji Brandon Lussier threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Jarrett Kondos threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and one walk.

Their offense was led by Brazil Zuelke, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and Jarrett Kondos went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Cody Rutledge went 2-for-4 and Mitch Hendricks went 1-for-4. Brandon Lussier went 1-for-4, Connor McNallan went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Olson had two walks and he scored a run, Landon Hanson had a walk and Caleb Manecki had three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 12 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 7

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, they out hit them fourteen to thirteen, including six doubles and aided by nine walks. Blake Kilanowski threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Josh Wood threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Ben Alvord went 2-for-6 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, two walks and he scored three runs. Lukas Theisen went 2-for-4, he had a double for five RBIs, a stolen base, two walks and he scored one run. Hunter Blommer went 3-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tanner Staller went 1-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and Andrew Karls went 1-for-5 for a RBI and two stolen bases. John Huebsch went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Noah Bissett went 1-for-3 with three walks and he scored a run and Brandon Bissett had two walks and he scored a run.

For the Cyclones Nolan Hemker threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, seven walks and he had five strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts Vincent Murn threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he had a strikeout and Owen Arndt threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up a hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Pakkala went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jeff Solorz went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Brody Sabin went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Nolan Hemker went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and Ben Rothstein had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Shea Koster went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, Dominic Mathies went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Vincent Murn went 2-for-4.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 16 HAM LAKE HORNETS 0

The River Cats defeated their foe the Hornets, they out hit them nine to one, including three home runs, two walks and they were aided by eleven walks. Luke Welle threw five innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw one inning, he retired three batters and Callan Henkemeyer threw one inning, he gave up one walk.

Their offense was led by Kaden Haselius went 2-for-3 with two home runs for four RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Bryan McCallum went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-2 with a home run for five RBIs, three walks and he scored two runs. Will Kranz went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel had a RBI, three walks and he scored a run and Sam Carper went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Colton Palmer had a walk and he scored a run, Nick Proshek had walk and he scored a run, Jake Carper had a walk and he scored a run and Josh Tapio had a walk and he scored a run.

For Ham Lake Logan Megary threw five innings, he gave up six hits, ten runs and nine walks. Andrew Lofgren threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three runs and two walks and Bailey Mathers threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. Matthew Schwartz went 1-for-3, J. Ferguson had a walk and a stolen base and Bailey Mathers and Hayden Orr both had a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 13 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 10

The Bandits defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them seventeen to twelve, Kellan Graning threw three innings, he gave up six hits, one run, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Ethan Guck threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, seven walks and he had two strikeouts. Ryan Groskreutz threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Dalton Fouquette went 3-for-5 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Jackson Thorn went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs, he had a stolen base, he was hit by twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Will Thorn went 2-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and Kellan Graning went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Josh Groskreutz went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored four runs and Ryan Groskreutz went 2-for-5 with a walk and he scored a run. Matt Krenz went 1-for-6 with a stolen base, Kreeden Blomquist went 1-for-4 and E. Cantin had a walk.

For Clear Lake John Brew threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, eleven runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts. B. Brown threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts and Jordan Golombiecki threw one inning, he gave up a hit.

Their offense was led by B. Brown, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Jackson Phillipp went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and two walks. Hayden Fassler went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, three walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Quentin Dukowitz went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Brett Knudsen went 1-for-4 with two walks and he scored a run. B. Brown had a RBI, John Brew went 2-for-6 and he scored a run, D. Anderson went 1-for-4, Jordan Golombrecki had two walks and he scored a run and Jake Samuelson had a walk.

(SUNDAY JULY 13th)

ST. JOSEPH JOES 2 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 1

The Joes defeated their league foes the Cyclones, they were out hit six to one, with a walk off double in the bottom of the ninth. Isaac Benesh threw four innings, he gave three hits, one run, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw five innings, he gave up three hits and two walks.

Their offense was led by John Huebsch went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jonah Schneider had a walk and he scored two runs, Lukas Theisen, Tanner Blommer and Hunter Blommer all had a walk. Tanner Staller and Andrew Karls both were hit by a pitch.

Ethan Swanson threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up two runs, four walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Luke Pakkala, he went 3-for-3 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jeff Solorz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Brody Sabin went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk. Nolan Hemker went 1-for-2, with a stolen base, a walk and he was hit twice by a pitch. Vinc Murn went 1-for-5, Brody Sabin went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk and Dom Mathies had two stolen bases, one walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 6

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Steves, they out hit them ten to six. Josiah Peterson threw six innings, he gave up two walks and he had five strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Drew Beier threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Dan Marod went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base, walk and he scored a run. Lane Olson went 4-for-6 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Luke Olson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Drew Beier had two walks and he scored two runs and Chuck Hackett was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Michael Moulzolf had a stolen base and a walk and Trey Emmerich had a walk.

For the Steves Landon Lunser threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Matt Young threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks. Jack Greenlun threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Mat Meyer, he went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Zach Fuecker went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Young went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Jake Schelonka went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Landon Lunser and Zach Motschke both had a walk and Joe Tuholsky was hit by a pitch.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 14 AVON LAKERS 3

The Rebels defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them thirteen to seven. Jack Schafer threw five innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tyler Gruye threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Mason Argir went 4-for-4 for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs and Bill Sather went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, a walk and he scored one run. Alex Haapajoki went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs and Brett Kramer went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, two walks and he scored a run. Nick Jelacie went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs, and Eli Sundquist went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Riley Derosier went 1-for-1 with a walk and he scored four runs and Wyatt Gabrielson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Jack Schafer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tyler Gruye had a RBI.

For Avon Drew Lieser threw two innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Matt Pichelmann threw three innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Reece Gregory threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nick Merdan, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Reece Gregory went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Caleb Curry went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Elliot Burnett went 1-for-3 and Elliot Allen went 1-for-3.

PIERZ LAKERS 19 St. WENDEL SAINTS 7

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Saints, they out hit them twelve to ten, including four home runs and they were aided by seven walks. Carter Petron threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Ryan Chmielewski threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded ten strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Noah Cekalla went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for six RBIs, a walk and he scored four runs. Brady Petron went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Chase Becker went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Petron went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and K. Happke went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. K.Happke went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Ryan Diers had two walks and he scored a run and Preston Rocheleau was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

For St, Wendel Aiden Micholski threw one inning, he gave up two hits, five runs and three walks. Jake Ethen threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk. Rolando Ramos threw two innings, he gave up four hits, six runs and three walks. Peter Schumer threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brandon Dickmann want 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tanner Reis went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Rolando Ramos went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Tyler Huls went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and L. Harren went 1-for-4. Austin Dickmann went 1-for-1, Tanner Tomasek had a walk and he scored a run and Jake Ethen had a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 13 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them nineteen to six. Andy Nefs threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he he recorded eight strikeouts. Will Kranz threw one inning, he gave up one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Will Kranz went 4-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Jaxon Kenning went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Bryan McCallum went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Carper went 3-for-5. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Kaden Haselius went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Tapio went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and A. Smith went 1-for-1 for a RBI and David Novak went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

For Clear Lake Jackson Phillip threw five innings, he gave up fourteen hits, nine runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Jordan Golombiecki threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hit’s, four runs and one walk.

Their offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Schroeder went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. B. Brown went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs and Brett Knudsen went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. B. Brown went 1-for-4 and Quentin Dukowitz went 1-for-3. Copper Kosiba had a RBI and Hayden Fassler had a stolen base.

WATKIN CLIPPERS 18 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 11

The Clippers defeated their foe the Gussies, they out hit them eighteen to fourteen, they were aided by nine walks. Dustin Kramer threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Heath Kramer threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Landon Neiman went 3-for-5 with a home run for five RBIs, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-6 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Eli Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Caden Neiman went 2-for-6 for three RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Bryce Nieman went 5-for-6 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brayden Kramer had RBI, three walks and he scored two runs and Lee Dziengel went 3-for-5 and he scored three runs. Jack Maile went 2-for-5 he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For St. Augusta Paul Meyer threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, eleven runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Ethan Lindholm threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Nate Green threw three innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, four walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Aaron Fruth went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and Nate Green went 4-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored four runs. Paul Meyer went 1-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Zach Meyer went 3-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Sean Kenning went 2-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Aaron Voigt went 1-for-5. Alan Schmidt had three walks and he scored two runs, Ethan Lindholm was hit by a pitch and T. Toenjes was hit by a pitch.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 8 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6

The Nicks defeated their league rivals the Brewers, they out hit them sixteen to fourteen. Andrew Bautch threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Kaden Rausch threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits and three runs. Connor Lincoln threw 2/3 of an inning and Dylan Rausch threw one inning, he gave up a hit and one one walk.

Their offense was led by Damien Lincoln went 4-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Tanner Rausch went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Tanner Anderson went 3-for-5 for a RBI. Dylan Rausch went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Foehrenbacher went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Connor Lincoln went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored three runs and Andrew Bautch went 1-for-3. Kaden Rausch had a sacrifice fly and a walk and Matt Koshoi had a walk and he scored a run.

For the Brewers JT Harren threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs and he had four strikeouts. Tyler Stang threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and one walk and Jake Stalboerger threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Ethan Fruth went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two run and Josh Lanctot went 3-for-4 for three RBIs. Luke Harren went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Picka went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Stang went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Luke Schmidt went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch, Derrik Orth went 1-for-5 and Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-1.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 14 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

The Express defeated their league rivals the Hawks, they out hit them thirteen to four. Cole Faber threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw two innings, he had two strikeouts and Matt Dingmann threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ben Johnson went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and Matt Friesen went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. B. Marquardt went 3-for-3 for four RBIs and he scored two runs and Joe Hess went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Adam Beyer went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Cade Marquardt had a RBI and a walk. Mason Danelke was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Bryant Knaus had a walk and he scored a run.

For the Hawks Austin Schlangen threw two innings, he gave up seven hits and seven runs. Gabe Schmidt threw three innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks and he had five strikeouts. Riley Geislinger threw one inning, he had a strikeout. Sorato Yamane and Austin Schlagen both went 1-for-3, Riley Geislinger went 1-for-1 with a walk and Eddie Estrada went 1-for-1.

ROSCOE RANGERS 9 RICHMOND ROYALS 7

The Rangers defeated their league rivals the Royals, they were out hit ten to seven, they did collect three doubles and a triple. Josiah Utsch threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two runs, seven walks and he had a strikeout. Brandon Schleper threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and had a strikeout. Brayden Vanderbeek threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he had a strikeout.

Bryce Vanderbeek went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and Russ Leyendecker went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brandon Schleper went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Austin Pauls went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Athmann went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Jon Kerzman went 1-for-1. Jordan Schleper, Bryden Vanderbeek and Josiah Utsch all scored a run.

For Richmond Jack Boos threw six innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Grady Notch threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and three walks. Talen Braegelman threw 2/3 of an inning and Tyler Prom threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout.

Caleb Maddox went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a sacrifice bunt. Grady Notch went 1-for-3 with a double, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Cooper Notch went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Brock Rothstein had a RBI. Justin Schroeder went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Kyle Budde scored three runs.

NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 10 GREENWALD CUBS 1

The Silver Streaks defeated their league rivals the Cubs, they out hit them eleven to four, including three doubles and a home run. Ty Reller threw three innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Caden Sand threw two innings, he gave two walks and he had three strikeouts. Brandon Holm threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one run and he had three strikeouts. Will Funk threw two innings, he gave up two hits an he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kyle Holm went 2-for-2 with a double for three RBIs and Logan Funk went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Carter Schiffler went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Brandon Holm went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Funk went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Owen Funk went 1-for-1 with a double, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Will Funk went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Keagan Stangler went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Caden Sand went 1-for-3, Cole Funk went 1-for-2 and Darrin Hansen scored a run.

Tyler Engelmeyer threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Max Wehlage threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two run, an he had three strikeouts. Ethan Ettel threw one innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.. Aiden Hopfer threw one inning, he gave up three hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Isaac Rosenberger went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk and Grant Moscho had a RBI. Sam Frieler went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Connor Anderson went 1-for-3. Nathan Welle went 1-for-1, Tyler Engelmeyer and Kegan Stueve both had a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 9 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, they out hit them fourteen to seven. Tyler Eckhart threw three innings, he recorded five strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw three inning, he gave up five innings, gave up five hits, one run and he had two strikeouts. Isaiah Terlinden threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one walk and Jackson Axelberg threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brayden Hansen, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Caden King went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Keenan Macek went 1-for-4 with a double for a Rbi and he scored a run. Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and Cole Bovee went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Eric Bello went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Cal Ulven went 1-for-2.

Nate Nierenhausen threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Jeff Amann threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he had two strikeouts.

Calen O’Connell went 3-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run and Dan O’Connell went 2-for-4. Jeff Amann went 1-for-3 with a walk and Dylan Simons went 1-for-5. Josh Tinklenberg had a walk and Charlie McBain was hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 3 ATWATER CHUCKERS 0

The Pirates defeated their league rivals the Chuckers, they out hit them six to four. Sam Oehrlein threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, seven walks and he had strikeout. Spencer Eisenbraun threw two innings, he gave up a hit and one walk.

Their offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Reed Johnson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brock Bruntlett went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-3.

Jack Peterson threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Carson McCain threw one inning, he had a strikeout. David Kingery went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, Andrea Rojas and Kolbe Holtz both went 1-for-4.