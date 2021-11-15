Tips for Central Minnesota Employers to Keep Employees

Central Minnesota is dealing with a tight labor market now and has for quite awhile. Gail Cruikshank is the Talent Director with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She has some tips for employers to retain and recruit employees.

Recruiting Tips:

1) Ensure all employees from top to bottom are involved in the hiring process; not just a function of HR.

2) Employee referrals – are your employees recommending employment at your company? Are you providing them some reward for doing so?

3) Word of mouth gets applicants – what kind of reputation does your company have?

4) Keep process simple and efficient

a. What does your application process look like?

b. Is it easy and job seeker friendly?

5) Some employers are finding it more successful to put a social media post out or comment on your website to simply contact a number to have short conversation first about your company and potential jobs and then if interest/potential fit, they complete the application after that.

6) Do you really need all those qualifications/years’ experience? What qualifications are absolutely essential to complete that job?

7) Offer and highlight opportunities for growth – do you provide professional development for your employees? Are there opportunities for advancement?

8) Offer scholarship programs/education reimbursements

9) Lean on your resources – many resources available to support your recruiting efforts

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail Cruikshank from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation it is available below. Another resource for job information in the St. Cloud area is stcloudshines.com.