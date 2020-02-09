Timberwolves Win Big With Fresh Faces

The newest members of the Minnesota Timberwolves made their debut on Saturday and led the team to a big win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Timberwolves, who have struggled mightily all season, outscored the Clippers in all four quarters. They led 81-59 at the half and went on to win 142-115.

Minnesota made a franchise-high 26 three-pointers, one away from tying the Houston Rockets’ league record of 27 in a game.

Jordan McLaughlin led the team with 24 points and four rebounds. Malik Beasley finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

The Wolves improve to 16-35. They will travel to Toronto to face the Raptors on Monday. Pre-game starts at 6:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.