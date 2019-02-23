Timberwolves Knock Down Knicks

The Minnesota Timberwolves extended their win streak to three with a road game win in New York on Friday.

The game started out close for both teams. They went toe-to-toe in the opening quarter, but Minnesota trailed 29-33. In the second quarter, the Wolves battled back, outscoring the Knicks 37-25 to go up 66-58.

In the second half, the Wolves really heated things up. They dumped on 28 points in the third and 21 in the fourth to beat the Knicks 115-104.

Derrick Rose led the team with 20 points. Taj Gibson scored 19, Andrew Wiggins 17, and Anthony Tolliver 16. Karl-Anthony Towns missed the first game of his career due to concussion protocol. Tyus Jones made his return after missing 13 games.

The Timberwolves improve to 28-30. They hit the court again on Saturday to host the Milwaukee Bucks. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.