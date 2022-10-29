Timberwolves Beat Lakers, Huskies’ Streak Comes to an End

The Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Lakers and the St. Cloud Norsemen and Granite City Lumberjacks hockey teams earned wins Friday. The St. Cloud State, College of St. Benedict, and University of Minnesota hockey teams did not fare as well. On Saturday, college football returns, the SJU hockey team marks the start of their season, and the Minnesota Wild will head to Detroit.

RECAPS:

- A late push in the fourth quarter helped lift the Timberwolves over the Lakers 111-102 at Target Center Friday night. Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 29 points for Minnesota. Rudy Gobert tallied 22 points and 21 rebounds. The Wolves improve to 4-2 and will visit the Spurs Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

- The Norsemen extended their streak to two wins, beating the Minnesota Wilderness 4-1 on Friday night. Tyler Dysart, Andrew Clarke, Blake Perbix, and Dylan Jensen each netted one goal for St. Cloud. The Norsemen improve to 6-6-0-1 and the Wilderness fall to 7-5-1-1. The teams will head to St. Cloud Saturday for game two.

- The Lumberjacks also kicked off the weekend with a win. The team rallied from a 0-1 deficit to beat Willmar 5-1. Hayden Johnson led all scorers with two goals for Granite City. The Lumberjacks improve to 12-0-0-1 and will host the WarHawks in game two on Saturday.

- The no. 2 Huskies snapped their six-game win streak with a 3-1 loss to Bemidji State University Friday. SCSU got on the board first in the opening period but surrendered three goals in the remaining two frames. The Huskies fall to 6-1 and will face the Beavers again on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

- The Bennies dropped their regular season opener 4-1 to UW-Eau Claire on Friday. Jaime Benzie scored the lone goal for CSB. The Bennies are now 0-1 on the season and will host the Blugolds again on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

- The Gophers fell to Ohio State 6-4 on Friday. Travis Treloar led all scorers with two goals for the Buckeyes. Minnesota had four different players score in the loss. The Gophers are now 4-3 overall and will face the Buckeyes again on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gophers (4-3) will host Rutgers (4-3) Saturday morning. Both teams are 1-3 in the Big Ten. Pre-game coverage begins at 11:30 on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Bison (5-2) will host Illinois State (5-2) on Saturday afternoon. NDSU is 13-2 against the Redbirds and won last year's matchup 20-0. The pre-game starts at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The SJU football team (6-1) will look to keep rolling when they travel to St. Scholastica (2-5) on Saturday. The Johnnies are 4-0 overall against the Saints. Last year, St. John's earned an 81-0 shutout win. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m.

- The St. John's hockey team opens their season Saturday night against UW-River Falls. The Johnnies trail 7-17-2 in the overall series. Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

- The Wild (3-3-1) will face the Red Wings (3-2-2) on the road on Saturday. This is the first matchup between the two teams this season. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

