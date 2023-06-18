Three People Killed in Head On Collision in Kandiyohi County

HAWICK (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol says three people died in a head-on crash in Kandiyohi County.

Troopers say the incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday in Roseville Township, just north of Hawick.

A BMW was traveling southbound on Kandiyohi County Road 2. The Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound on Kandiyohi County Road 2 when they collided.

The driver of the BMW and the driver and passenger in the Dodge Caravan all died according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The names, ages, or hometowns of the three people involved have not been released yet.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they were all wearing their seatbelts.

New London Fire Department & Ambulance, Kandiyohi Rescue & Sheriff's Office, Stearns Sheriff's Office, CentraCare, and LifeLink all responded.

