St. Francis Man Seriously Hurt in Saturday Motorcycle Crash

COON RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A serious motorcycle crash has left a St. Francis man fighting for his life.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Jeremy Rawlings suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on Highway 10 at University Avenue in Coon Rapids at around 7:00 Saturday evening. The patrol says Rawlings was westbound when he lost control and was thrown from the machine.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

12 Iconic Landmarks In The Twin Ports

Top 5 Worst Minnesota Vikings Quarterbacks