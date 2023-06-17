Man Hurt in Clear Lake Motorcycle Crash Friday

CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man was hurt when he crashed his motorcycle in Clear Lake on Friday.

The crash happened on eastbound Highway 10 at about 6:45 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Patrick Stang lost control of his bike and landed in the ditch.

Stang was treated at St. Cloud Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

