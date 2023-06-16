Benton County Amnesty Day Set For Saturday In Foley

Benton County residents can relieve themselves of unwanted junk this weekend at the county's annual Amnesty Day event, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 17th from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Benton County Public Works.

As the city mentions on its website, this event is EXTREMELY popular so anyone hoping to dump their junk should be prepared to wait. When I went to amnesty day in Sauk Rapids a few years ago, I was in my car for several hours before finally getting into the event.

Accepted items include, appliances (one free per residence), tires (4 free per vehicle), furniture (one free piece per residence), tv's and computers (one per residence), motor vehicle batteries, demolition waste and scrap metal.

Items that will NOT be accepted include fluorescent bulbs, gas refrigerators, household waste, hazardous waste, tires on rims and a few other things you can see on the list below.

