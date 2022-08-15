Three Hurt in Morrison County Crash Saturday

MORRILL TOWNSHIP -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Buckman Saturday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the intersection of Partridge Road and 93rd Street just after 6:00 p.m.

The sheriff says 17-year-old Kayla Barthel of Foley was traveling south on Partridge Road, failed to yield at the stop sign, and was hit broadside by a car heading west on 93rd Street.

Barthel was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

The driver of the other car, 63-year-old Sharon Talberg of New Brighton, and her passenger, 61-year-old Darvin Kapsner of Hillman were also brought to the hospital with unknown injuries.

