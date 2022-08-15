Sauk Rapids Police, Fire To Hold Training At Mississippi Heights

SAUK RAPIDS -- Don't be alarmed if you see several emergency vehicles at a Sauk Rapids elementary school Tuesday night.

The Sauk Rapids Police and Fire Department are holding a training event from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Mississippi Heights Elementary School.

Every year the department's hold an annual training event to prepare for incidents that may occur at schools or other locations throughout the community.

If you have any questions you're asked to contact the Sauk Rapids Police Chief.