One of the best weekends of the year in Central Minnesota is just around the corner. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair is taking over the Downtown Little Falls area the weekend of September 10th and 11th.

The Little Falls Arts & Crafts and Market Place Fairs is an award winning Fair that draws over 100,000 people over the 2 day event. In its 49th year, the Fair has grown to encompass other venues that complement the event.

In addition to the wonderful vendors set up along the streets and parking lots of Little Falls, the Lone Eagle Auto Club sponsors a Car Show & Swap Meet, the West Little Falls Antiques & Collectibles Fair started in 2003, and the Market Place Fair was added in 2012.

Abbey Minke Graves Abbey Minke Graves loading...

This event is one that I have been attending every year since I was a child. There have only been a few years that I have missed due to college, illness, or a work commitment I just couldn't get out of.

I love walking the streets of Little Falls and seeing what these artisans from all over have to offer. Of course, I have my favorite artists and vendors I have to hit up every year, but there's always new stuff to discover as well.

A few years ago I found an artist that did portrait paintings of singers on vinyl records. I bought one with Tom Petty painted on it, and the next year I bought an acrylic pour-painted wall clock from her. She has been a permanent stop on my list as long as she will be a vendor there.

You just never know what you are going to find around every corner at the Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair. This year the event is happening Saturday, September 10th from 8 am - 6 pm, and Sunday, September 11h from 9 am - 4 pm. For all the details and list of vendors in 2022, visit the official website.

Check out the TikTok I made at the Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair in 2021:

Abbey Minke Graves Abbey Minke Graves loading...

Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls