We asked central Minnesota what shows they consider 'Binge-Worthy." The list was long, so if you are looking for something to watch, take a look at some of the most mentioned shows from people around our state.

THE BIG BANG THEORY

I have to agree, anyone that knows someone on "The Spectrum" loves this show. The eclectic cast of brainiacs mixed with the 'girl next door' waitress who wants to be an actress, is a unique comedy that has never really been done before. If you've never watched 'The Big Bang Theory', I hope you get a chance to start from the beginning. You'll be entertained for a long, long time.

THE SOPRANOS



'The Sopranos' was great prime-time viewing in the early 2000s. Many Critics believe that it's one of the all-time greatest and most groundbreaking series ever. I still remember the very last episode, the last scene, and the music that was playing. If you've seen the series, you know what I'm talking about. If you haven't, all I can say is it's a memorable experience. Beware: You will be hearing a lot of profanity and may see some fingers being chopped off among other horrendous things.

NCIS

'NCIS' - Murder, espionage, and terrorism. People often ask the question if NCIS is based on real-life cases, and the answer is, that many of the big plot points are completely fictional, but they do sometimes find real-life cases to base their shows. It has become one of the most watched series on television.

MANIFEST

Released in 2018, Manifest is described as, 'A supernatural drama television series, that is about the passengers and crew members of a commercial airliner that suddenly reappear after being missing and presumed dead for 5 years. In 2021 the series was canceled by NBC, but quickly became one of the most watched when it was picked up by Netflix, which prompted Netflix to create a 4th and final season consisting of 20 more episodes.

VIRGIN RIVER

The show that our audience brought up the most was 'Virgin River.' I've tried to watch this in the past and put it down, but recently I've caught on to the craze and I watch an episode just about every day. If you like a little bit of fun, a little bit of romance, and of course drama and tears, then this might be the show for you.

OTHER HONORABLE MENTIONS

We had so many comments on Facebook, here are the remainder of shows that people were recommending:

Stranger Things

Yellowstone

Psych

Wyatt Earp

Game of Thrones

Brothers & Sisters

Beneath The Banner of Heaven

The Last Kingdom

The Umbrella Academy

Tales of the City

Alone

This Is Us

Heartland

Wonder Years

Peaky Blinders

The Terminal List

Schitt's Creek

Money Heist

Ray Donovan

Banshee

Inventing Anna

Killing It

Breaking Bad

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Greys Anatomy

Vampire Diaries

Shameless

Supernatural

The Chosen

Justified

The Orville

Outlander

The Marvelous Miss Maisel

Euphoria

Wow! What a list! Thanks to all of you who gave us your ideas! I think we can all be busy for a long, long time.