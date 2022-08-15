Disaster Recovery Checks Delivered to Randall Area Residents

RANDALL -- Disaster recovery checks will start going out to Randall area residents in the next two weeks.

The Initiative Foundation says 32-Randall area homeowners and two nonprofits were hit hard by the storm on June 23rd and 24th that dropped more than a foot of rain and caused the Little Elk River to overflow its banks.

In total, $83,500 is being distributed by the Randall Area Flood Recovery Task Force and St. James Catholic Church thanks to individual, corporate and nonprofit donations. Another $10,000 is going to two local businesses.

According to FEMA, a 1,000-square-foot home flooded with 12 inches of standing water will require $30,000 to repair, restore and replace the damaged property.

Get our free mobile app

You can still support the Randall Area Flood Recovery by donating online or by making an in-person donation at Randall State Bank. All donations are tax-deductible.