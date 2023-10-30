Three-Car Pileup Snarls Traffic in Elk River
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - A three-car pileup stopped traffic in Elk River Monday morning.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to Southbound Highway 169 at Jackson Avenue just after 7:30 a.m.
Officials say a pickup, driven by 36-year-old Andrew Trupe of Zimmerman was stopped at a construction zone. A car driven by 22-year-old Johnathan Vang of Princeton was stopped behind the pickup when an SUV, driven by 26-year-old Hannah Scholten of Princeton rear-ended the car, pushing it into the pickup.
Vang was sent to the Princeton ER with non-life-threatening injuries. Trupe and Scholten were not injured in the crash.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Redhead Creamery Plans Expansion - Distillery
- Minnesota Sheriff Warns of Nationwide Equipment Sales Scam
- Early Soybean Crop Looks Good
Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.
Gallery Credit: Stacker