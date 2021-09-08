Three Area Girl’s Youth Hockey Teams Combining for 2021-22 Season

UNDATED -- Three area organizations will be joining forces for girl’s hockey this fall.

The Sartell Youth Hockey, Sauk Rapids Youth Hockey, and St. Cloud Youth Hockey associations are combining to become the Central Minnesota Riverblades for players in levels U10 through U15.

The new co-op team will give athletes the ability to play competitively at their age and skill-appropriate level as participation numbers continue to be a struggle for youth sports teams.

Coming up this weekend the Riverblades are having a Back 2 The Ice event at SCHEELS from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday to get girls signed up for the 2021-2022 season.

