MN Selects Brings 33rd Annual Hockey Festival to St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD -- A group of elite youth hockey players gathered in central Minnesota this weekend.
The 33rd annual Minnesota Selects Hockey Festival was held in St. Cloud on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Last year's event was canceled, but a total of 680 hockey players from across the state competed in the 2021 tournament.
The athletes first get organized by birth year, current brackets run from 2007-2011, and are then divided into North, South, East, and West regions based on their location in the state. The majority of the St. Cloud metro area falls under the West region.
The boy’s competition was held at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and the girl’s competition was held at the Municipal Athletic Complex.
The festival also has a skills competition for the players to show off their individual talents outside of the round-robin and championship games.
Minnesota Selects is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1988 to honor student-athletes and provide a high-quality, low-cost alternative to AAA hockey. Youth hockey players can join the organization through a nomination process.