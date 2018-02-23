Thousands of Youth Basketball Players Head To St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Metro will be full of youth basketball players and their families taking in the granite city this weekend.

The St. Cloud Area Youth Basketball Association is hosting their 29th Annual "Quarry Classic" starting Friday.

Tournament Director Justin Skaalerud says they have over 300 boys and girls teams playing both Saturday and Sunday.

"We're looking at about 260 boys teams from fourth to eight grade. And about 85 girls teams in the same age brackets."

Teams are coming from across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota to play in the tournament. Skaalerud says finding enough courts for this weekend was a challenge.

"This year we had an interesting situation with St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Technical High School hosting their wrestling tournaments which limited some space. So we found as much gym space as we could."

The tournament will use 21 courts from the Sartell Community Center to the St. Ben's and St. John's campuses.

Skaalerud says the tournament is always a great money maker for the St. Cloud area, from hotels reservations to eating at the local restaurants.

Games tip off at 8:00 a.m. Saturday and go until Sunday afternoon.