This Minnesota Youth Softball Player Made A Viral Catch You Have To See To Believe

It takes a lot of hard work and practice to be a softball catcher at any level. From working on positioning, framing pitches and throwing to strength training to be able to maintain a squat for multiple hours a game.

You can practice and prepare all you want in sports, or in life for that matter, but sometimes the most important thing is simply being in the right place at the right time.

Case in point, Chloe Matson, who is a catcher for the Watertown-Mayer (MN) 12U softball team. In a video recently shared to Facebook, Matson loses sight of a pop fly near the batter's box and... well, you have to see what happens next!

What are the odds?! As of Tuesday morning, the video had been viewed over 1 million times.

According to another post, the Watertown-Mayer 12U team had a nice weekend at tournaments in Coon Rapids and Zimmerman over the weekend.