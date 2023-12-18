This is Minnesota “Skating” Of A Different Kind

There’s no doubt the winter, thus far at least, has been mild for Minnesota. And most folks I have met seem to glad that’s the case, especially after what this area went through last year.

But I was talking with someone last week who said they’re ready for things to ice over because they wanted to do some ice fishing. I’ve actually heard a few other folks say they’re looking forward to ice so they can skate.

Ice skating is a popular hobby here for sure. But, did you know that Minnesota is known for another kind of skating? I’m talking about Inline Skating.

Photo by Mauro Lima on Unsplash

Duluth is the home to the “North Shore Inline Marathon”. This event is held in September and in 2024 it will be the 27th yearly event. The course itself is a major appeal for Inline Skaters to want to be a part of this each year, but there’s another reason this Marathon is popular.

The scenery in September as we know in Minnesota is particularly nice, and this course runs between Duluth and Twin Harbours along the shore of Lake Superior.

About eight years ago, this event took a step forward to attract more than just Inline Skaters, they added events for runners and for roller-skiers as well.

A woman runs in a summer park on roller skis. Getty Images

The 26.2-mile course not only takes the participants along the lake shore, but also through tunnels on I-35 to add another attractive twist to the course.

Since 1996, it is estimated that over 50,000 skaters have participated in this event and registration is open now for the 2024 event. If you would like to find out more, go to northshoreinline.com for more details.

Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash

And there’s plenty of time for you to get yourself ready for such a daunting task, especially if the weather continues to be “mild” by Minnesota Winter Standards.