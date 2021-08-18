CONOR'S STORY

In 2010, Connor Rohde was just 20 months old when he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumor. He underwent treatment locally. The family then went to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and tried an experimental option that seemed to help slow the growth of the tumor for a time. Sadly, Connor passed away at the age of 7 in 2016.

Connor's family keep his memory alive by raising over $32,000 with Team Connor's Cure, to help support families who are fighting to save their children.

PANTOWN BREWERY'S BEERANTRHOPY EVENT

Pantown Brewery will be holding a Beeranthropy event to benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital on Thursday, August 26th, from 3 to 10 pm at Pantown Brewery, located at 408 37th Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN. 56303.

25% of all sales, and 100% of the tips collected will be donated to Team Connor's Cure.

Volunteer Beertenders will be sharing information about Connor during the event, and also provide you with information on The St. Jude Walk/Run that is happening in September.

MAKE DONATIONS DIRECTLY

If you want to make a direct contribution to Team Connor's Cure, you can click here to make your contribution. The team is striving to raise $10,000 and is just getting started.

ST JUDE WALK/RUN TO BE HELD SEPTEMBER 25TH

If you would like to participate in the St. Jude Walk/Run that will be taking place in the Twin Cities on September 25th, or virtually if you choose, you can click HERE now to register for the event.

To learn more about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, you can go to their website to see how they are leading the way in understanding and defeating childhood cancer.

